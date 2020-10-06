GBI: 15-year-old killed in Coffee Co., another juvenile charged

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The shooting death of a 15-year-old is under investigation in Coffee County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Monday, around 6 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to 367 Creekwood Rd. about a deceased person. Deputies found Ja’rique Johan Brown, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the GBI.
A juvenile was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder, the GBI said. The juvenile was taken to the Waycross Youth Detention Center. The GBI did not release the juvenile’s identity.
The agency said more arrests are expected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103.
