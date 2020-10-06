GBI investigating death of Tifton 9-year-old

GBI investigating death of Tifton 9-year-old
The incident is still under investigation. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | October 6, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 4:26 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl.

It happened at the Peterson Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.

The GBI has not released any further information. WALB has reached out to learn more about the incident. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.