GBI investigating death of Tifton 9-year-old

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl.
It happened at the Peterson Apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1-800) 597-8477 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.
The GBI has not released any further information. WALB has reached out to learn more about the incident. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
