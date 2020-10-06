First responders association kicks off with shooting event

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie First Responders Association kicked off with a fun day for law enforcement. Money will be raised for needs of first responders like services, training, or non-budgeted equipment.
Three men who saw a need in the community started the association, which held their first event last weekend, a shooting competition.
Organizer Dennis Futch said this event was meant to give them an outlet and relieve stress.
He told us what prompted the start of this non-profit.
“We wanted to give them a safety net that didn’t exist. And to say thank you for being the people that protect us in the community. Not just the police, but the fire and EMS and everyone that works together to make our community a great place to live and work. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Futch.
Futch said this event met multiple needs by building camaraderie between departments and foster healthy competition. He also thanks all sponsors of the event.
Their next event will be Saturday, October 24th on the Square for a Back the Blue Event and parade.
