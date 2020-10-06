Plenty of clouds Today with only a slight chance of rain. Temperatures near 80 degrees Today. Warmer and more humid conditions taker over. Highs reach the middle 80s and lows climb out of the 60s and into the 70s to end of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be numerous on Saturday as the tail end of Delta work through Southwest Georgia. Rain chance ease Sunday and Monday. Temperatures remain above average, although morning lows will fall back into the upper 60s.