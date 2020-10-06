Downtown Albany recognized by national accreditation program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Glenn Singfield has been operating a restaurant in downtown Albany for 18 months now. He said he has always believed in the potential of downtown Albany.
“When the city came shopping for a restaurant downtown, we also owned Albany Fish Company. We were excited about that because we knew that there was a potential to do great things downtown and we wanted to be one of what I consider the anchor tenants," said Singfield.
Now, others are beginning to see the area’s potential as well.
Downtown Manager Lequirca Gaskins said that the city has been recognized by Main Street America, a national accreditation program.
“We’re now nationally accredited, so it opens us up to other avenues for us to get some exposure at the state level but also at the national level," said Gaskins.
And while owning a small business isn’t easy, Singfield said that Albany business owners have what it takes to expand the downtown area.
“Albany, Georgia is the Good Life City. Are we perfect? No. But one thing COVID has showed us, if it hadn’t showed us anything else, is our tenacity. That we’ve got moxie. That we’ve got smart people. We were a hotspot, and now you look what we’ve done as a community, just with that pandemic. And that was was a matter of life or death. This is easy work, if we all put our shoulder to the wheel, we will become that shining city on the hill," said Singfield.
