Convenience store shooting victim ID’ed; lookout underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting at A&S Food Mart is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said Tuesday night that the victim is Terrance Wilkes, 37.
Units responded to the 1300 block of Moultrie Road about a shooting, and found that Wilkes had been shot multiple times.
Wilkes and several other customers were in the store when a man approached him.
An argument led to a struggle, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
Wilkes, who APD said was reluctant to talk about the incident, is in fair condition at the hospital.
Albany Police said that the suspect is a heavyset black man with short hair, wearing a #13 Ronald Acuna, Jr. Atlanta Braves Jersey and athletic shorts. He was driving a silver, an early model Ford Escape, with tinted windows. If you have any information, call APD.
Surveillance video will be made available, APD said.
