Calhoun Co: Upcoming SR 37 detour for triple bridge replacement

The bridges are sub-standard (Source: Ga. DOT)
By Dave Miller | October 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 4:36 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - State Route (SR) 37 in Calhoun County is scheduled to close Oct. 13 at Pachitla Creek for the replacement of three bridges.

One bridge fords a creek and the other two ford the creek overflows.

The $6.4 million Georgia Department of Transportation project will replace the bridges that are located about a mile west of Dickey. They were built in 1921 and widened in 1955, but do not meet current design standards and are considered deficient.

The detour between Edison and Morgan will utilize SR 216 and SR 45.

Updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW if the contractor changes the detour date. 

The contractor is Oxford Construction Co. and the scheduled completion date is the spring of 2022.

