2 arrested in Aug. Homerville aggravated assault

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested in an August incident where a large fight lead to several people injured in Homerville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Randall Deon Jackson, 30, and Malik Griffin, 24, both from Homerville, were arrested Monday.
Jackson was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, affray and disorderly conduct. Griffin was charged with affray and disorderly conduct.
The GBI said the arrests are in connection to an aggravated assault investigation on an Aug. 8 incident where several people were injured, including one woman that was shot in the face.
There are additional arrests expected, according to the GBI.
