APD investigating convenience store shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting at an Albany convenience store is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened at A&S Food Mart.
A 37-year-old man was shot inside the store and was taken to the hospital, according to APD.
APD said the incident was forwarded to investigators.
Albany Police said that the suspect is a heavyset black man with short hair, wearing an Atlanta Braves Jersey and athletic shorts. He was driving a silver, an early model Ford Escape, with tinted windows. If you have any information, call APD.
