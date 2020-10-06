Albany Fire Department offers tips on kitchen safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) is spreading awareness about fire prevention this week.
And the department said they aren’t letting COVID-19 keep them from getting their message out.
“There’s a theme: it’s ‘serve up fire safety in the kitchen’ this year. And that theme is real personal to the Albany Fire Department, because we know that the number one cause of a residential fire is unattended cooking,” Sebon Burns, AFD chief, said.
Burns said that the coronavirus has impacted the way the department usually spreads fire prevention awareness.
“We have the largest fire safety program in the state. We bring our kids in from the school system over to the Civic Center and have a big fire safety show. But we’re not gonna be able to do that this year, so we are going to have to use creative ways to try and get information out to the schools and the community,” said Burns.
But despite the challenge of COVID-19, Burns said the department still wants to remind people about how to prevent fires.
“We also teach you know turn the pot handles in, not out, so you will not knock it over. If you have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, don’t put it next to the stove, because if you have a fire, it will be on the stove and you’re not gonna be able to get to it," Burns said. “Tips like that is what we’re trying to get out to the community, so they can be safe during not just fire safety month, or fire safety week, but throughout the year.”
