Adel to host Halloween event after controversial post

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - After deciding not to promote Trick or treating, the City of Adel is now putting together an alternative Halloween event to help keep everyone safe.
Adel’s Mayor, Buddy Duke tells us he wrapped up a meeting at which the idea for this event was discussed. Candyland Celebration is set to take place October 31st, in front of City Hall.
“We realized we wanted to do something for these kids, and we feel like if we can control the environment that we’re doing it in, then the safer it’ll be,” said Duke.
Due to COVID concerns, City officials felt like they had to make some changes for trick or treating. Duke says there’s an area in Adel where hundreds of people congregate to go door-knocking every year. The area consists of about 60% senior citizens.
The city feared this would happen this year and put everyone at risk for the virus. The plan for Candyland Celebration is to bring different organizations together and set up booths along the street.
Parents will be able to drive-thru with their kids for candy and grab a bit from food trucks at the end of the block.
“When we saw the post about Halloween being canceled, we decided we wanted to do something to bring the community together. We kind of need a little of normalcy for our children this year, 2020 has kind of been a rough year,” said Michaela Hagy, an Adel resident, and mother of five.
When she saw the original post from Adel Police Department, saying trick or treating was canceled, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
She made a Facebook group called “Save Adel Trick or Treating 2020.” The group now has over 170 members.
People have shared safe trick or treating practices and alternatives.
“Taking something like this away from the community when we need to be brought together during this time, I believe their mind wasn’t in the right.. where it needed to be,” said Brittany Mixon a member of the group.
She is the oldest of seven children and a Halloween baby. She says she would hate for her brothers and sisters to miss out on celebrating this year.
“They still need Halloween, it’s just candy, it makes them happy,” said Mixon
Mixon and Hagy say they plan to pass by Candyland but are still planning on being more traditional.... trick or treating door to door, but safely.
