Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for helping keep roads safe

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - For doing its part helping keep roads safe, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The agency was awarded an $18,105 grant, which is based on its partnership with GOHS for helping to “reduces crashes, injuries, and fatalities across the state of Georgia,” the sheriff’s office said.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Allen Poole, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety director. "The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”
Sheriff Don Whitaker said the partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provides "highway safety resources that we need to help keep the citizens and visitors of Worth County safe on our roadways.
"We are very appreciative to Mr. Poole and his team for their commitment to highway safety in Georgia,” Whitaker said.
As partners in the “Operation Zero Tolerance DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt campaigns, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office will also “conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols and multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints,” the sheriff’s office said.
