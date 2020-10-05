Valdosta’s The Haven sees increase in domestic violence calls

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and now, you will find purple ribbons throughout downtown Valdosta and inside the Lowndes County courthouse, along with silent witness displays.
All of this is an effort to raise awareness of domestic violence.
“Our numbers are actually up this year, about 25 percent since June and July. Our calls have increased for about 30 percent,” Karen Yawn, The Haven shelter manager, said.
The Haven is a nonprofit organization that provides 24-hour temporary shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Yawn said the increase during the pandemic may be because of people spending more time at home. Arguments starting, or more stress with people being out of work.
“I don’t really know if domestic violence has an age range or boundary. We see victims from young ages to very mature adults who are either being abused by an intimate partner or a family member,” said Yawn.
Yawn said they’ve recently been seeing an increase in calls from male victims.
When victims call the crisis line, they provide background information and details of their situation. The Haven will then help them with what they need, whether it is shelter, legal services or sexual assault exams.
“Domestic violence is about power and control,” said Yawn.
Yawn said some red flags are if someone is trying to isolate you from family and friends, someone trying to control you all the time. Or if someone is physically and emotionally abusive.
The shelter manager said they have also seen an increase with human trafficking when victims view that person as a significant other.
Yawn said in those cases, it’s hard to determine whether it’s a case of human trafficking or domestic violence.
The Haven has a busy month ahead. Because of the pandemic, they will be hosting some events via Zoom and others in the community that will be drive-thru style.
