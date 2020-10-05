Tifton murder conviction upheld

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld a murder conviction for a man sentenced in a 2007 Tifton death.
The high court upheld the conviction of Layton Lester, who was 15 when his great aunt was killed in a robbery. Lester was convicted of malice murder and other crimes in connection to the shooting death of Lorrine Bozeman, which happened in April 2007.
In December 2009, Lester was sentenced to life in prison for malice murder, a concurrent term of 20 years for armed robbery, and terms of 20 years for burglary to run consecutively to the murder sentence and five years for the firearm count to run consecutively to the burglary sentence, according to the court.
Lester filed an appeal and claimed the “trial court erred in admitting statements he made to law enforcement after Bozeman’s death and in denying his ‘motion for mistrial’ arising from the presence of an alternate juror during jury deliberations," according to the court’s opinion.
The court wrote that Lester’s claims “fail because he cites no legal authority to support either of his arguments.”
