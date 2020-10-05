Team of the Week: Irwin County Indians

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Irwin County Indians now have two games under their belt with everyone healthy and recovered from their battles with COVID-19.
And when the whole team is together, they pose major problems for the other team.
Even for 7-A Tift County, who they defeated 35-20.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Indians defense was lethal last Friday.
Accounting for six turnovers five of which were interceptions.
Two of those INT’s were returned for touchdowns.
Garland Benyard blocked a Blue Devils extra point attempt.
On offense Irwin quarterback Cody Soliday had two touchdown passes.
Head Coach Casey Soliday said their players live for big moments and games like this.
“I thought our kids, their character, the way they handled things going on on the field, handled adjustments, handled you know the size of the game and things like that. I just thought our kids' character was excellent. You know I love winning and I love that we played good, but if our kids can play with that much character and carry that on then that not only helps them in football games but in life," said Soliday.
The Indians tough schedule doesn’t stop there, they’ll take on the undefeated Brooks County Trojans on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.