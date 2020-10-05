Spring cleaning week undwerway in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Spring Cleaning Week in the City of Moultrie. Litter and debris are just a few items Moultrie residents can get rid of to clean up their properties.
Usually, this event is held in April, but due to COVID-19, it has been pushed back.
Assistant Director of Public Works Daniel Lawson said anything that normally won’t fit in a garbage can can go to normal collection sites.
A trailer will also be located at the Moultrie Service Center at 1108 1st Street NE, to drop off your items.
“It helps the citizens of Moultrie out to clean out those unwanted things. Each citizen in Moultrie has a 96-gallon rolling cart, and as you know, you can’t fit everything in a 96-gallon rolling cart. So this is an opportunity to help them clean their properties up. It keeps Moultrie beautiful,” said Lawson.
Items not accepted are tires, paint, chemicals, and non-trash items like tree limbs or leaves.
You can drop off items until Friday, October ninth.
The city will also have an electronic recycling event this Wednesday at the Georgia State Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
