Roadwork continues in Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County government said Monday that work continues on a heavily-traveled road.
New York Road continues to be closed to thru traffic through mid-November.
A great deal of progress has been seen of New York Road so far, but there is more to do.
Lee Co. government encourages drivers to continue using the detour via Philema Road and Gus Martin Road.
If you have any questions regarding the closure of New York Road, please call the Board of Commissioners' office at 229-759-6000 or check out their Facebook page for updates.
