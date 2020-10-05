Police: 6 shot, wounded during fight in an Atlanta store

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say six people were shot and wounded during a fight in a large crowd at a convenience store in Atlanta.
Atlanta police said in a statement Sunday that a person involved in the dispute inside Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots.
Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m.
Police say two of the other victims were found in other locations. Two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles. All of the victims have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)