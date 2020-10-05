Police: 6 shot, wounded during fight in an Atlanta store

By Associated Press | October 5, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 12:21 PM

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say six people were shot and wounded during a fight in a large crowd at a convenience store in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said in a statement Sunday that a person involved in the dispute inside Star Discount Food store fired the gunshots.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the store shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Police say two of the other victims were found in other locations. Two of the victims were confirmed to be juveniles. All of the victims have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

