Paralyzed Georgia dog named cover dog in global calendar contest

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - An adorable Staffordshire Terrier from Athens has been named the calendar cover winner in a worldwide calendar contest featuring wheelchair dogs.
Rocky and 13 other lucky pups from around the world were selected by popular vote to be featured in the 2021 Walkin' Pets Calendar Contest.
The sixth annual contest features pets using their “Walkin' Wheels” wheelchair, helping to raise pet mobility awareness.
Rescue dog Rocky has always been a fighter. He was hit by a car and then surrendered to an animal shelter when his previous family was unable to care for him. Rocky’s new forever family planned on just fostering him, but they fell in love fast and soon realized that Rocky belonged with them.
All proceeds from the 2021 Walkin' Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs.
