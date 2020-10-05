October highlights Breast Cancer month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s October, which means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. A month to increase awareness of the disease and raise money for research into its cause, diagnosis, treatment and cure.
Breast Cancer survivor Elizabeth Myers says it’s great to have a month dedicated to bringing awareness to it. Myers has been cancer-free for 18 years and has since done a lot with the Susan G. Komen foundation to help others in their journey.
One of the ways Myers gets involved is by being who she calls ‘The Cancer Free Fairy’ at the Race for the Cure every year. She says this month is a time to remind women to not be scared to get their mammogram and to be healthy.
“I want women to think when October comes, ‘oh! Let me get my mammogram! Let me be smart, let me have a healthy life’ and not have a fear of the dreaded mammogram,” Myers said.
On Saturday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a survivor car parade at the Komen office on Waters Avenue. The following week will be the Savannah Virtual Race for the Cure.
