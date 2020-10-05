New high-tech trash collection starts soon for some Albany residents

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany recently turned trash collection services on the west side of Slappey over to Concrete Enterprises, LLC.
“We’ve been wanting to get in this business for a long time. You know, when you’re getting 12,000 new customers, obviously there’s some challenges and things that you think you’ve thought about, but you really haven’t," said Jason Wiggins, owner of Concrete Enterprises.
Wiggins says that the transition was one that his business has been anticipating.
Stacey Rowe, City of Albany Public Works director, said that the change of command has been pretty seamless, besides delays with can distribution and pick up.
“Well, the can swap out was was part of ‘Green For Life,’ the former contract, those barrels west of Slappey belong to that company. So, whenever Concrete Enterprise got the contract, they would need to provide barrels to the customers west of Slappey," said Rowe.
But the cans that Concrete Enterprises is working to distribute are not like ordinary trash cans.
“We went with the cans that they have a chip in them, so that we know where the can is, when it’s dumped, it’s all time-stamped.”
And despite the growing pains, Wiggins said his business hopes to provide for the people of Albany for the foreseeable future.
“There were some people that, unfortunately, were not on the list, but we are getting them handled. There were people with multiple cans that were only paying for one, so that’s another challenge we have been working through. But at the end of the day, we want the community to be happy. so if they can just communicate to us, what their needs are, we’re gonna do everything that we possibly can to make that happen," said Wiggins.
To report an issue with your trash collection, call the city’s 3-1-1 hot line.
