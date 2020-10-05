MPD needs donations for trick or treat drive-thru

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department is preparing for their trick or treat event this year, and they need your help for a fun Halloween. The item most in demand is: candy...
Even though Halloween festivities may look a bit different in Moultrie this year, the police department will still have a fun event for those celebrating.
Due to COVID-19, a trick or treat drive thru will replace the usual trunk or treat event.
Police Chief Sean Ladson said while it’s sad they can’t have the normal event, they’re happy to still put on something fun for the children.
“Anybody that would like to donate candy, we have a box in the lobby. That would definitely help us out. Normally in the past, we’ve had approximately 400 to 500 kids come through. We want to make it as normal as possible for the kids, so they can have a great time on Halloween," said Ladson.
The department will make goody bags with the candy donations.
Ladson said he encourages people to drive-up instead of walk-up if possible.
You can come by any time until October 31st to donate candy.
