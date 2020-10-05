Montezuma hospital wins Supreme Court case

The department investigated and sent a letter to Flint River ordering it to cease-and-desist from offering services beyond the 12 beds the certificate of need authorized. However, after Flint River appealed, the Commissioner of the Department of Community Health issued a final decision in which the commissioner reversed the hearing officer’s decision. The commissioner reasoned that Flint River had prior authority through the certificate of need to offer psychiatric/substance-abuse beds; that the reconfiguration of other beds for that authorized use did not exceed Flint River’s total licensed bed capacity; and that the reconfiguration did not otherwise trigger the need for a new certificate of need.