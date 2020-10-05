Montezuma hospital wins Supreme Court case

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a hospital in Montezuma and reversed a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that it was required to obtain a “certificate of need” before it reconfigured beds for its psychiatric and substance abuse patients.
In 2005, the Georgia Department of Community Health created a rule, commonly known as the “Psychiatric Rule,” that requires hospitals to obtain a certificate of need (CON) “prior to the establishment of a new or the expansion of an existing acute care adult psychiatric and/or substance abuse inpatient program.”
The rule defines expansion as “the addition of beds to an existing CON-authorized or grandfathered psychiatric and/or substance abuse inpatient program.”
In 2010, Premier Health Care Investments, LLC obtained a certificate of need to establish a new 12-bed adult (geriatric) psychiatric/substance abuse program at its Flint River Hospital, an acute care hospital licensed for 49 beds. Since then, Flint River has been using up to 30 of its beds for psychiatric/substance abuse patients, although it has never exceeded its total licensed capacity of 49 beds.
In 2016, Lake Bridge Behavior Health System, a competitor and sister facility of UHS of Anchor, L.P., doing business as Southern Crescent Behavioral Health System, wrote to the Georgia Department of Community Health, alleging that Flint River was violating its certificate of need by having more than 12 psychiatric/substance abuse beds.
The department investigated and sent a letter to Flint River ordering it to cease-and-desist from offering services beyond the 12 beds the certificate of need authorized. However, after Flint River appealed, the Commissioner of the Department of Community Health issued a final decision in which the commissioner reversed the hearing officer’s decision. The commissioner reasoned that Flint River had prior authority through the certificate of need to offer psychiatric/substance-abuse beds; that the reconfiguration of other beds for that authorized use did not exceed Flint River’s total licensed bed capacity; and that the reconfiguration did not otherwise trigger the need for a new certificate of need.
Southern Crescent subsequently appealed to the Fulton County Superior Court, arguing that under Georgia statutory law and the Psychiatric Rule, Flint River was required to obtain a new CON before redistributing psychiatric/substance-abuse beds. But that court upheld the commissioner’s decision.
Southern Crescent then appealed to the Court of Appeals, the state’s intermediate appellate court, which reversed the trial court’s decision, ruling that Flint River was required to obtain a new certificate of need because it had redistributed beds for psychiatric/substance abuse patients beyond the number authorized in its certificate of need for that program.
The appellate court said that the Psychiatric Rule “explicitly requires that a CON be obtained ‘prior to…the expansion of an existing acute care adult psychiatric and/or substance abuse inpatient program,’” and that "‘expansion’ is defined within that rule to mean ‘the addition of beds to an existing CON authorized or grandfathered psychiatric and/or substance abuse inpatient program.’”
Flint River appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, which agreed to review the case to determine whether the Court of Appeals erred in deciding that the Department of Community Health was authorized to promulgate a rule to create a category of “institutional health services” requiring a certificate of need that is not listed in the Georgia Code.
In Monday’s opinion, written by Justice Sarah H. Warren, “we answer that question ‘yes,’ and therefore reverse the decision of the Court of Appeals.”
“In determining whether the Department was authorized to promulgate a rule to create a category of ‘new institutional service’ requiring a CON, we first look to the relevant legal texts,” the opinion says. “Those include a comprehensive statutory scheme defining and establishing the CON program, as well as regulations the Department has promulgated with respect to CONs.”
At issue here is whether Flint River’s reallocation of psychiatric inpatient beds within the total number of inpatient beds it is authorized to operate requires its own CON. Southern Crescent “fervently contends that it does, arguing that ‘before a psychiatric healthcare facility can exceed its number of CON-authorized beds, it needs a new CON,’” the opinion says.
But that argument ignores that Georgia Code “governs which services constitute a new institutional health service that requires a CON,” and “the reallocation of beds is not one of them,” the opinion says. “In other words, § 31-6-41 (a) – a statute through which the General Assembly has generally ensured that Department-approved CONs are limited in scope – does not alter the text of § 31-6-40 (a), a statute through which the General Assembly has specified an exhaustive list of new institutional health services for which a CON is required.”
“Thus, to the extent the Psychiatric Rule purports to require a separate CON for bed redistribution within an existing CON-approved psychiatric/substance-abuse program without exceeding the total number of approved inpatient beds for the facility, the Rule is invalid because it purports to create a new category of new institutional health service that is not enumerated in § 31-6-40 (a),” the 55-page opinion concludes. “We therefore reverse the Court of Appeals’s opinion holding otherwise.”
