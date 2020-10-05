Mitchell Co. teen dies after falling off moving truck

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County teen died Saturday after he fell off a moving truck, according to Coroner Stedderick Thomas.
Kentrell Crump, 14, died after he fell off a truck and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
It happened on Country Lane at his family’s property, as another juvenile drove the truck, according to Thomas.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Thomas said no charges will be filed while the case is still under investigation.
Thomas said an autopsy was done Monday but the results are still pending.
