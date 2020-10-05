Georgia Power customers to see $18 reduction on bill in October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power customers will see a reduction of more than $18 this month.
A typical residential customer using more than 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will receive an estimated $13 credit on their Georgia Power bill this month. Pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the customer will see a reduction of more than $18 in October, according to Georgia Power.
The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 power usage.
The credits will be applied to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of December 31, 2019 and still have active accounts or are receiving a final bill as of Oct. 2020.
This is the third credit that customers will receive this year, totaling more than $46 for the typical residential customer.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.