A few showers until late week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with mid and high level clouds over SGA. A few evening showers along the GA/FL line however, rain becomes likely Tuesday morning. Showers taper off midday giving way to a mostly quiet and cloudy afternoon with mild 70s.
Rain chances rise through the week as tropical moisture increases. Showers and thunderstorms bring wetter conditions Thursday through Saturday before tapering on Sunday. Meantime the pleasant fall conditions push out as a southwest flow returns which brings the humidity back.
All eyes are on the tropics with Tropical Storm Delta being on the verge of becoming a hurricane soon as it moves through the Caribbean. Delta forecast to strengthen reaching a major category 3 hurricane as it nears the Yucatan Peninsula. Impacts across SGA will depend on the exact track and intensity of Delta. For now the forecast cone covers areas from eastern Texas to the western Florida Panhandle.
