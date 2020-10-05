Downtown Albany goes pink for breast cancer awareness

“We talked about this event, and we said, ‘You know what, we got to make a difference.’ So that’s when we contacted downtown, because you have people who walk down here," said Tee Taylor, supervisor of the Parks and Recreation Department. “Sometimes, breast cancer patients have to walk and just get out for a stroll. But when they get out for the stroll, and they see downtown, they see you know this to the historic area and say, 'Wow, they make a difference. Wow, they care.”