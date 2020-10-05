Downtown Albany goes pink for breast cancer awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany residents and visitors may notice a new downtown look, as several small businesses have ‘gone PINK!’
“I think when people see these types of events, these community events that bring our community together, it shows them that we are definitely Albany strong," said Lequirca Gaskins, Downtown Albany Manager. “I, unfortunately, have been impacted by breast cancer. I had a sister who passed away at the age of 33, and I remember how that feels. So, when we see these kinds of events, we see that we have the community support, it means a lot.”
Downtown Albany, along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, started the event to honor breast cancer survivors in the Good Life City.
“We talked about this event, and we said, ‘You know what, we got to make a difference.’ So that’s when we contacted downtown, because you have people who walk down here," said Tee Taylor, supervisor of the Parks and Recreation Department. “Sometimes, breast cancer patients have to walk and just get out for a stroll. But when they get out for the stroll, and they see downtown, they see you know this to the historic area and say, 'Wow, they make a difference. Wow, they care.”
This year’s event will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For this year, because of still wanting to be sure that we’re planning events that are safe, we’re having a virtual “paint the town pink.” On October the 30th, they can actually visit the city of Albany’s Facebook page or the downtown Albany’s Facebook page and see everything unfold live,” said Gaskins.
The event will consist of performances, a fashion show, and a live raffle with baskets donated by local businesses.
The festivities will last from noon to 1 p.m. on the 30th.
For more information, or to donate a gift basket for the live raffle, call the Downtown Office at 229-302-1393.
