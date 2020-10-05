Dougherty Co. working to keep mosquitoes in check with fall spraying

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Public Works Environmental Control Division has been spraying all sides of the county to control the mosquito population, according to a release from county officials.
The county is currently operating four spray trucks. Because of this, county officials said environmental control is able to handle all county mosquito complaints in a timely manner.
“The Dougherty County Environmental Control Division stays proactive in the larvicide by treating ditches, holding ponds, canals and low-line areas of the county for mosquito larva,” the release states. “Additionally, lite traps have been established in various areas for continuous mosquito surveillance.”
Herbicide is also applied to the rights-of-way and canals and pesticide for adult mosquitoes and larva in areas that hold water, according to the county.
