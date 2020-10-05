Digital age making big impact on Dougherty Co. census count

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many are filing online for the 2020 census.
Only one percent of U.S. households have not filled out the 2020 census, according to the latest stats from the Census Bureau.
As of Oct. 2, the Census Bureau is reporting that 99 percent of housing units have filled out the 2020 census.
They’re reporting 66 percent of them responded either by the internet, phone or by mail.
City of Albany Planner Tanner Anderson told WALB people in Albany are doing the census digitally.
“There has been a spike in people using the internet,” Anderson said. "It’s mostly the younger populations. When we talk to the older populations, they do it the old traditional way by mail. So, I think they’re using the mail and internet, it’s gotten the attraction from both the younger and older population.”
Anderson said over half of Dougherty County and the City of Albany has responded to the 2020 census by using the internet.
He said he hasn’t heard of any internet risks for people filling online.
However, Georgia’s census count is falling behind some of its neighboring states.
According to the Census Bureau’s data released on Monday, Georgia’s Census count is only at 98 percent, that’s just behind Florida and Tennessee.
However, Georgia is ahead of Alabama when it comes to people filling out their census.
“There’s a lot of hard to count areas which these people don’t have internet or they don’t have some type of way to fill out the census. So, these are mostly East Albany, Downtown Albany, North Jackson and the Clark Avenue Area," said Anderson.
Keep in mind if you haven’t filled out your census, the deadline has been extended.
The new deadline is Oct. 31.
“This is kinda your last-ditch effort to make sure that you’re counted,” Anderson said. "If you haven’t done it yet you need to do now or you won’t get the funding that you and you and your community deserve for the next ten years.”
