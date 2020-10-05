Columbus man charged with possession of child pornography after August GBI seizure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation seized multiple digital devices from his Carson Dr. home in August.
Edward Sprouse Boyd, 46, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 2 and faces six counts of possession of child pornography.
The GBI began their investigation into Boyd after receiving multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible possession and upload of child pornography to a popular online platform. The online platform utilized has not been identified.
On Aug. 20, the GBI and the Columbus Police Department executed a search warrant at Boyd’s residence and seized multiple devices.
An investigation into the contents of those devices led to Boyd’s arrest. The GBI says he could face additional charges in the future.
Boyd is the Vice President of Operations at Goldens' Foundry and Machine Company, according to their website.
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday, Aug. 5 at 9:00 a.m.
