Arlington PD asks for help solving burglary
There is a reward in this case. (Source: Arlington PD)
By Dave Miller | October 5, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 5:11 PM

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Arlington Police Department (APD) is asking the residents of Arlington and surrounding counties to assist in solving a burglary.

The Pure Gas Station was broken into Saturday, but the perpetrator was captured on a closed-circuit camera, according to APD.

If you think you know the man seen on video, you’re asked to call (229) 449-3931.

Tips and also be sent through Facebook Messenger to the Arlington Police Department page or by sending an email here. Callers can remain anonymous.

There is a reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect, according to Police Chief Cora Baker.

