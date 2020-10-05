Arlington PD asks for help solving burglary

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Arlington Police Department (APD) is asking the residents of Arlington and surrounding counties to assist in solving a burglary.
The Pure Gas Station was broken into Saturday, but the perpetrator was captured on a closed-circuit camera, according to APD.
If you think you know the man seen on video, you’re asked to call (229) 449-3931.
Tips and also be sent through Facebook Messenger to the Arlington Police Department page or by sending an email here. Callers can remain anonymous.
There is a reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect, according to Police Chief Cora Baker.
