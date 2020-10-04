Netflix releases first look at Ma Rainey film starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Netflix has released the first images from ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,' a film about the Columbus native who grew up to become The Mother of Blues.
Ma Rainey was born as Gertrude Pridgett in Columbus in the 1880s before becoming a pioneer in the world of Blues.
But now Rainey is coming back to life, this time played by Viola Davis.
The film, which also features the late Chadwick Boseman in his final role, is an adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name.
The play is a fictionalized account of the recording of Ma Rainey’s song also of the same name.
The Netflix synopsis of the film reads,
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ premieres December 18 on Netflix.
