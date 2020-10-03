Fine fall weather for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanks to a reinforcing shot of cool dry Canadian air, fine fall conditions extend through the weekend. Enjoyable with sunshine, some clouds but mostly dry and unseasonably cool temperatures. Thicker cloud deck and isolated showers mainly in areas along and east of I-75.
Below average temperatures hold with highs in the 70s and lows upper 40s low 50s for the weekend. Next week temperatures moderate closer to average as highs reach the low 80s and lows upper 50s mid 60s.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Twenty-Five upgraded to Tropical Storm Gamma in the western Caribbean. The forecast track moves near the Yucatan Peninsula before sharply turning west and meandering over the SW Gulf next week. Tracking across the eastern Caribbean is a tropical wave that has a 40% chance for development over the next 5 days.
