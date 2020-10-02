Week 5: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - The undefeated Brooks County Trojans and the Mitchell County Eagles square off Friday night. This is the third career meeting between Trojans Head Coach Maurice Freeman and Eagles Head Coach Deshon Brock. In recent history, Brooks has dominated this rivalry, winning the last 10 matchups.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Mitchell County @ Brooks County
- Colquitt County @ Dothan
- Tift County @ Irwin County
- Lithia Springs @ Lee County
- Glynn Academy @ Coffee
- Bainbridge @ Ware County
- Turner County @ Dougherty
- Monroe @ Northeast
- Westover @ Early County
- Central, Macon @ Americus-Sumter
- Berrien @ Toombs County
- Randolph-Clay @ Cook
- Oconee County @ Thomasville
- Baconton @ Lanier County
- Terrell County @ Crawford County
- Telfair County @ Wilcox County
- Schley County @ Marion County
- Savannah Christian @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Dooly County @ Wheeler County
- Briarwood @ Brookwood
- Southland @ Westfield
- SGA @ Bethlehem
- Terrell Academy @ Kings
- Brentwood @ Tiftarea Academy
- Crisp Academy @ Monsignor Donovan Catholic
- Westminster Schools @ Westwood
