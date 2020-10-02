Valdosta man sentenced for illegal firearm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced to seven years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
David Earl Butler, 30, was sentenced to seven years, followed by three years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands in Albany on Wednesday.
Butler stood trial in Valdosta federal court in November 2019. A release from Peeler’s office said the jury took less than an hour to return the guilty verdict.
“A violent convicted felon terrorizing the Valdosta community will spend the next seven years in a federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. We are working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify similar cases that belong in a federal court, where convicted felons caught brandishing guns will face prison without parole,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the FBI for their work in this case.”
Butler was taken into custody by Lowndes County deputies on April 3, 2018. He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Deputies said during the search of his residence where he was arrested, deputies found a loaded .40 caliber Desert Eagle handgun and a box of .40 caliber ammunition.
The release also stated Butler was previously convicted of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in Lowndes County Superior Court.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Butler’s mugshot.
