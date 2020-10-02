Valdosta man sentenced for illegal firearm

“A violent convicted felon terrorizing the Valdosta community will spend the next seven years in a federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. We are working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify similar cases that belong in a federal court, where convicted felons caught brandishing guns will face prison without parole,” said Peeler. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the FBI for their work in this case.”