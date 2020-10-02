Tift Co. becomes a COVID hot spot

Meanwhile, the White House Task Force moved the state of Georgia out of the Red Zone and into the Orange Zone, the second-most severe zone for new cases; the state is in the third zone, Yellow, for test positivity. The Task Force said Georgia has seen a decrease in new cases and in test positivity; the Peach State now has the 23rd-highest rate of new cases in the nation, a marked improvement from mid-August when Georgia had the highest rate of new cases in the country.