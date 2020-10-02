Tift Co. becomes a COVID hot spot

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new private report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force dated Sept. 27 puts Tifton and Tift County in the “Red Zone” for new cases and infections while showing that Georgia as a whole is improving.
The Task Force defines “Red” as an area reporting both new cases greater than 101 per 100,000 population and a viral lab test positivity result greater than 10.1 percent.
According to data from the Ga. Department of Public Health (DPH), Tift County reported 367 new cases per 100,000 population and a 13 percent test positivity rate for the 14-day period ending Sept. 25.
Meanwhile, the White House Task Force moved the state of Georgia out of the Red Zone and into the Orange Zone, the second-most severe zone for new cases; the state is in the third zone, Yellow, for test positivity. The Task Force said Georgia has seen a decrease in new cases and in test positivity; the Peach State now has the 23rd-highest rate of new cases in the nation, a marked improvement from mid-August when Georgia had the highest rate of new cases in the country.
The latest White House report for Georgia was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit newsroom in Washington, D.C., and shared with the Tifton Grapevine, among other news organizations.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force issues weekly reports to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn’t make those reports public, keeping key city- and county-level data and federal advice to states out of sight, according to the Center for Public Integrity.
The report lists Tifton as No. 6 among Georgia cities with new cases reported during the period. Tift County is ranked 10th among state counties in the Red Zone.
Emory University data shows that Tifton and Tift County experienced a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases for the period addressed in the White House report. On Sept. 17, Tift County had 15.1 cases per 100,000 population but jumped to 34.2 cases per 100,000 residents by Sept. 24, more than doubling.
As of Thursday, Tift had 23.9 cases per 100,000 population, the DPH reported. Tift County has had 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported since last Friday, according to DPH data. There have been a total of 1,805 positive cases in Tift since the pandemic began with a total of 57 deaths.
Georgia reported 1,376 new cases on Thursday for a total of 319,334. The state reported 43 new deaths Thursday for a total of 7,063 coronavirus-related deaths, the DPH said.
