Thomasville Boys & Girls Club starts program for virtual students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club in Thomasville is making sure to accommodate all families this semester.
The VICE program stands for Virtual Instruction and Commitment to Education.
The program at the Thomasville Thomas County Boys & Girls Club began on the same day as some students went back to school on Sept. 8.
Program Director Neila Connors said everything has been going well so far.
Each class is split up between a few grades and has a facilitator in each room to monitor students throughout the day.
Connors said she keeps in close contact with teachers in the school systems to make sure everything continues to run smoothly.
“We connect with the teachers, we connect with the parents. We make sure the kids are online. We make sure that they’re doing their work. We’re not their teacher, and we want everyone to know that. We are here to be the facilitator, the monitor and the motivator," Connors said.
The school system also provides children at the Boys & Girls Club with breakfast and lunch every day.
Connors added so far, parents are pleased to know their child is in a safe environment to continue learning.
