SRTC vet tech program begins fear-free training

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The veterinary tech program at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) in Thomasville started a new training this year.
Fear-free training is meant to help animals feel less stressed or anxious when going to the vet.
Program Director Dr. Jennifer Mason said it’s designed to help students learn how to handle the animals in a more sensitive way.
Starting the program online during COVID-19, she said now that students are back face to face, they’re able to reinforce what they learned while school was shut down.
“We train students how to use treats as rewards, how to use pheromones, which are hormones that are secreted by the animals that have a calming effect on them, and how to use less invasive restraints and things like that. Animals who are handled gently have way less stress, and stress can lead to disease or exacerbate disease. So we always want to try and minimize their stress when they come to see us," said Dr. Mason.
Dr. Mason said this also leads to having more cooperative patients who want to come back for treatments and get better healthcare.
She said this program allows the students to put themselves in the patient’s shoes, to make things for them as stress-free and as beneficial as possible.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.