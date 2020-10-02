Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 stats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 33
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 857
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 141
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 41
“Today, we started our annual flu vaccinations for members of the Phoebe Family. While this process normally takes a couple of months, we are striving to vaccinate over 5,000 people in just 10 days. This more efficient process will prepare us to be able to quickly vaccinate our team members and the public when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.
“Flu vaccines are now widely available at Phoebe clinics and other locations throughout our region. With the threat of coinciding outbreaks of influenza and COVID-19 this fall and winter, it is more important than ever to get your flu shot to protect yourself, your family and our community. The Phoebe Family is setting the example for our community, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated for the flu soon.”
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
