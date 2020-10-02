Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for Dollar General robber

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The search is on for the person responsible for robbing the Dollar General on U.S. 41 in Valdosta on Thursday.
It happened around 10:30 in the morning.
Capt. Stryde Jones with the sheriff’s office said the person robbed the clerk.
It’s not known how much money the suspect got away with.
Jones said no one was harmed.
Law enforcement doesn’t have a description of the robber yet.
It’s also unknown if the suspect was armed.
“The person made reference to a gun, so the clerk believed there was a firearm,” said Jones.
This robbery is under investigation.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.
