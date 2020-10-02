Game Of The Week: Mitchell County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night features two teams in two very different places within this 2020 season.
Brooks County enters unbeaten, the top team in Single A Public.
The Trojans are feeling good Friday night hosting Mitchell County who comes in winless at 0-2.
The Eagles, playing their first game since early September, another long standing rivalry, fitting of our week five Game of the Week..
The Eagles and Trojans have been going head to head since the late 1950′s.
A series currently split right down the middle at 24 wins a piece, but the Trojans have been the dominant team since the late 90′s.
Securing a win every year but one.
Brooks has also taken the last 10 matchups.
This is a game both sides want to win.
The goal to improve and get a win, both sides fortunate to also just be playing..
“We need a great offensive show and our defense has to play well and we have got to make no mistakes on special teams. You know if we do that then I think we can break the tie and get this thing going on back to Brooks County’s side. Right now we are number one in the state so everybody is shooting at us, everybody wants to be one so everyone is shooting at us, we are trying to maintain and also trying to get better every week," said Brooks County Head Coach Maurice Freeman.
“We can’t make the same mistakes, we can’t kill ourselves with penalties, against Worth County we had 17 penalties, 178 yards, two touchdowns called back, we can’t beat a team like Brooks County who is coached, that well, and expect to win. The kids are ecstatic, they can’t wait to get out there on Friday night, put the pads on and rock and roll and so am I," said Mitchell County Head Coach Deshon Brock.
Quitman is the place to be Friday night.
The Trojans will be looking to bring the hammer once again, the Eagles, ready to secure win one.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 and we will have highlights at 11 during the Locker Room Report.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.