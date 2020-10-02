Game Of The Week: Mitchell County @ Brooks County

“We need a great offensive show and our defense has to play well and we have got to make no mistakes on special teams. You know if we do that then I think we can break the tie and get this thing going on back to Brooks County’s side. Right now we are number one in the state so everybody is shooting at us, everybody wants to be one so everyone is shooting at us, we are trying to maintain and also trying to get better every week," said Brooks County Head Coach Maurice Freeman.