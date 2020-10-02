GA SOS blames Dem lawsuit for slowing down ballot processing

Earlier this year, the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit to increase the size of the font on the outside of the envelopes containing absentee ballots in Gwinnett County. The new return envelopes measure 6.5 inches by 11 inches. For comparison, standard size printer paper is 8.5 inches by 11 inches. Note that the only difference is the size of the envelope. The size of the ballot inside remains unchanged.