Former teacher donates a little free library to Valdosta’s L.A.M.P

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A little free library was donated to L.A.M.P., a homeless shelter in Valdosta.
Sheila Thomas is a retired teacher and author and former Albany resident now living in Valdosta.
Thomas wanted to give parents and children an opportunity to have access to books.
This project also aims to promote reading in hopes of increasing the literacy rate in the city.
“Many don’t have the access to obtain books, the time or just the opportunity to visit the public library. So, I thought it would be great to have a library in the neighborhood, in the community where they can have free access to books,” said Thomas.
The little free library is an old newspaper rack Thomas and her husband decorated.
Inside, you can find books for adults and children. Anyone can grab a book and when they’re done reading, return it. You’re encouraged to donate books as well.
