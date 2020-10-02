Fantastic weather through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fantastic fall conditions reinforced with another plunge of cool dry air behind today’s cold front. Winds shifted north behind the boundary and have been brisk at times. Otherwise enjoyable fall weather extends through the weekend with a few more clouds and virtually very little rain. Any showers will be confined to areas along the GA/FL line.
Below average temperatures hold with highs in the 70s and lows upper 40s low 50s for the weekend. Next week temperatures moderate closer to average as highs reach the low 80s and lows upper 50s mid 60s.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Twenty-Five is in the western Caribbean and forecast to become a tropical storm (Gamma). The forecast track moves near the Yucatan Peninsula before sharply turning west and meandering over the SW Gulf next week. Tracking across the eastern Caribbean is a tropical wave that has a 40% chance for development over the next 5 days.
