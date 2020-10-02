Annual Halloween historic tours kick off Saturday in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A spooky tradition in Americus haunts on during the pandemic.
The third annual Haunted History Tours kick off Saturday.
The tours will look a little different as social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Each tour will only be 10 people per tour. They are requiring participants to wear masks.
“We are going to insist that people social distance, as well as, this is more of an event that’s geared towards adults and not children,” said Nichole Kirksey, director of tourism for Americus and Sumter County. "So, adults can make that decision on their own whether or not they want to participate, and it is outside for the most part.”
The walking tour is about 30 minutes.
It goes through downtown Americus.
It highlights some of the spookier sides to the city and county, like a shoot-out involving a sheriff many years ago.
Also a stop at the historic Windsor Hotel.
It is hosted by the Americus Visitor Center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.