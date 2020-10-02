Alzheimer’s Walk must go on- virtually

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “The walk must go on.” Those are the words of a longtime Walk To End Alzheimer’s participant. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed this year’s annual walk to a virtual event, but it will still be held Saturday.
This year’s walk to end Alzheimer’s will be virtual, and very different. But for the same good cause.
“We invite everyone to join us for our opening ceremony online at 9 am and then walk together in your community, in your neighborhood, in your place of employment in the park somewhere that you feel comfortable being safe,” said Chrystal Bell of the Alzheimer’s Association for Southwest Georgia.
This is all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials say this is for everyone’s safety and well-being.
Shonda Bell has been doing it for the past three years for her mother who was diagnosed in 2016 with Alzheimer’s, and will be walking this Saturday. “I’m feeling really good about that,” she said.
“She has declined since her diagnosis, but she’s still doing pretty well.”
Bell said she’s feeling really good about Saturday.
“My plans are to just have a few family members come and walk with me and I’m gonna have a couple of immediate neighbors in my neighborhood to walk along with us in our neighborhood. A two-mile path.”
WALB news anchors Tesia Reed and Emileigh Forrester will be emceeing the virtual event.
