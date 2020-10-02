Albany YMCA says goodbye to employee of 50 years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany YMCA legend is throwing in the towel after 50 years of service.
A drive-by and Zoom meeting farewell celebration was held for Jimmy Shemwell on Friday afternoon at the Albany YMCA.
During his time there, he worked in maintenance and the health club.
He said he hopes his biggest accomplishment was simply to have made people’s lives better at the YMCA.
“I’m gonna miss all my friends and everybody that was nice to me. I’m gonna miss getting up every morning,” said Shemwell.
YMCA leaders tell us around 30 cars drove by Friday.
They also held a Zoom meeting for people to say goodbye to Shemwell.
They tell us that meeting also had around 30 people in attendance.
Jimmy said he plans to relax at home and looks forward to helping out at his church.
He started working at the YMCA when he was just 19 years old.
