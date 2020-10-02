Albany Tech launches new ‘Purple Briefcase’ platform

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College recently launched a new platform to connect students with employers.
The platform, called “Purple Briefcase,” allows students to search through internships and job listings businesses post.
Students can also add their resume, cover letter and accomplishments on their Purple Briefcase profile, with approval from the Career Service’s department.
Although the program is just getting started, Career Services’ Kimberly Haywood said the platform will help to retain future graduates.
“We did send out invitations to 347 local employers, as well as surrounding cities and counties. We’re just actually getting started with the platform, but we are receiving feedback from the students and employers. We would like to keep graduates here in the community, to become employed with employers here in Albany, Georgia,” said Haywood.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.