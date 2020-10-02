Albany Area Primary Health Care to host 7th annual health fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re due for a health screening or need a flu shot, Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host their free clinic this Saturday.
Because of the coronavirus, this year’s Community Resource and Health Fair will take place in a drive-thru format.
All medical staff will wear proper PPE.
Besides getting a better grasp on your health, Joycelyn Yates, Chief Quality Officer for AAPHC, says there are also other benefits to dropping by the Exchange Club Fairgrounds this Saturday.
“We have well over, maybe, 30 giveaways that we’ll be giving away. So as the people are driving in, they will be pulling raffles, and then you will actually be entered for the prize to giveaway. We’ll also be raffling off a $100 door prize. So, anybody that comes through with the screening will actually be entered in for the $100 cash prize. And it is just a win-win for our local community to come out and just engage with us in this wonderful event,” said Yates.
The event will last from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Participating will also get a chance to register to vote during the event.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.