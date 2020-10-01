Valwood Friday football game rescheduled

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valwood has rescheduled its football game against Pinewood Christian for Oct. 27 because of “mutual COVID-19 concerns,” according to Head Coach Justin Henderson.
The team had a student in the high school test positive.
“With contact tracing, we had a few football players have to quarantine,” Henderson said. "Between that and the fact that Pinewood has only played one game because of their own COVID issues, they didn’t want to chance another football shutdown.”
Valwood has not had to shutdown, Henderson said, and only a few players are being quarantined.
Those players can return to practice on Oct. 12.
Valwood will not look for a replacement game for Oct. 9.
